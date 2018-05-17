Breakdown: Why rain chances are rising & temperatures are dropping

After days with record breaking heat, temperatures are finally dropping back down again. This cooler air goes hand-in-hand with higher rain chances though.

A low pressure system and accompanying front moved through this morning, which is why winds are coming out of the north. This low pressure system will sit in north Mississippi on Thursday and give us a high chance for scattered showers and storms. As this front moves east, it will take most of the rain with it, but it will still be close enough to keep rain in the forecast.

If you have plans to attend the World Championship Barbeque Cooking Contest, we recommend bringing a rain jacket. Rain will be hit or miss at Tom Lee Park, but a shower or two is still possible.

The front will move back north on Friday night, which means winds will turn back to the south and bring in warmer air. High temperatures will return to the 90s this weekend and we are expected to hit a record high on Saturday.

