Tickets sold out for 2018 St. Jude Dream Home

Tickets for the 2018 St. Jude Dream Home are all sold out.

All the money raised from ticket sales will benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

The $465,000 home is located on Lafayette Station Boulevard in Rossville, Tennessee. It has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and contains about 3,000 square feet of space.

The home features an expansive master suite with en suite bath and laundry, oversized sliding doors that lead to a large covered porch, and connections to walking trails that lead to a city park.

A closer look at the detail reveals so much more, like canned outdoor lighting and floodlights that'll illuminate the home at night adding to its curb appeal.

Additional lighting and ceiling fans will keep folks cooled off and well-lit on the front porch.

Inside the 3,000-square foot home are three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths with lots of living space.

The master suite has an expansive and luxurious bathroom. There are oversized sliding doors to a large screened-in covered porch, hardwood floors, and custom hand-built cabinetry throughout the home.

Builders with Southern Serenity carefully thought through every detail in the two-story house for easy country living.

"Southern Serenity is known for its kitchens and bathrooms. This house won't let anybody down," said Greg Bridges, who just built his 11th home for St. Jude. "So I'll continue to do this. Like a lot of guys say, 'come on to some of the other dream homes.' I'm known as a lifer. As long as I'm alive, I'll be building the St. Jude Dream Home."

Kelli Cook got a special tour from former St. Jude patient Charley Johnson.

Now that Charley is cancer-free, she cut the ribbon at the grand opening of the home.

"I can't thank them enough for giving me a second chance at life," she said.

"It's the most beautiful home I've ever seen," Charley said.

If you want to see the home for yourself, the home will be open for free tours on Saturdays from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. starting May 19 and ending June 17.

Charley is now doing great. She's a student at the University of Memphis and is studying psychology.

