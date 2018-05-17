Tickets sold out for 2018 St. Jude Dream Home

Memphis Police Department is investigating a double shooting that happened early Tuesday morning.More >>
A Memphis police officer is in the hospital after he was hit by a car during a traffic stop.More >>
A 20-year-old man is behind bars, charged in a shooting that injured four people during a robbery. It was all part of a violent weekend.More >>
The popularity of eSports is rising in the United States, and the Memphis Grizzlies is one of the organizations embracing video games.More >>
The ribbon will be cut Tuesday morning at an all-new Calvary Rescue Mission, a place where 20,000 men have had a chance to hit the re-start button on life.More >>
He was considered a genre-bending artist, who cited a variety of influences that ranged from Tupac Shakur to Coldplay.More >>
In a statement Monday, Bishop David Graves of the Alabama-West Florida Conference of the United Methodist Church said it's deeply troubling "that innocent immigrant children are being separated from their parents."More >>
Police said burglars broke into a Best Buy near Atlanta, GA, by repelling from the ceiling. They made off with more than $100,000 worth of loot.More >>
Video of the encounter, in which an ER doctor laughs at and belittles a 20-year-old patient, has been viewed more than 4 million times on Facebook.More >>
An officer in Indiana is getting praise after he pulled over a slow driver in the left lane last weekend.More >>
