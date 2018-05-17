Man shot, killed in Orange Mound

A man was shot and killed in Orange Mound on Thursday afternoon, according to Memphis Police Department.

The shooting happened on Lamar Avenue near the intersection of Barron Avenue around 2 p.m.

The victim was taken to Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

MPD focused their investigation at a tire shop where witnesses said they heard several gun shots.

It's unclear at this time if the victim worked at the tire shop. The owner of the tire shop building said she is cooperating fully with the investigation.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information in this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

