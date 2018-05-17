The 'Gordon Ramsey of the Czech Republic' catches up with Kontji - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

The 'Gordon Ramsey of the Czech Republic' catches up with Kontji Anthony

Zdenek Pohlreich (Right) and Kontji Anthony (Left) (Source: WMC Action News 5) Zdenek Pohlreich (Right) and Kontji Anthony (Left) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A celebrity chef from the Czech Republic made his way to Memphis to compete here this weekend.

Some call Zdenek Pohlreich the Gordon Ramsey of the Czech Republic. His cooking shows and cookbooks made him famous.

Kontji Anthony caught up with the chef for an appetizer of sorts last week as he prepared dinners at the Peabody Hotel.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly