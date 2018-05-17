Inside the judges’ tent at the BBQ cooking contest

WMC5’s own Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers is a judge for the contest! (Source: WMC Action News 5)

During the four-day World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest, there are dozens of competitions that have to be judged.

WMC5’s very own Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers is one of those judges and has an inside look at the judges’ tent.

Thursday is the first round of judging.

Judges will be tasting tomato-based, vinegar-based, and lots of other types of sauces and then chicken wings.

It all leads up to the BBQ competition, where the judging takes place on Saturday.

