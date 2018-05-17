2017 World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest winner talks with Andrew Douglas

The rain and thunderstorms aren't stopping the fun in Downtown Memphis at the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest.

People have traveled near and far, and one team from Decatur, Alabama, is ready to win the contest. They're a five-time champion here in the Bluff City.

Even before you get into Tom Lee Park, the first thing that hits you is that smell, that aroma some of the best BBQ you've ever smelled in your entire life.

Once you get inside the park, it is an arena of booths for cooking and all kinds of competition.

So, what does it take to be one of those great teams, the best of the best, the grand champion, the world champion?

Andrew Douglas talked with last year's grand champion--Chris Lilly from Big Bob Gibson's BBQ.

