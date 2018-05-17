NBA Draft prospects working their own game

We've got some intrigue as the NBA Draft nears.

A couple of players who could be within the Grizzlies reach at No. 4 may or may not make themselves available.

One is Slovenian superstar Luka Doncic.

Projected by many scouts as a top-three selection, Doncic is throwing out vibes saying he may not leave Real Madrid for the NBA.

Doncic, who's currently playing in the EuroLeague Final Four, told European reporters he's not sure if these are the last two games he'll play overseas. adding he'll make a decision after the season.

While the remark may raise eyebrows, it's akin to a college player openly discussing his NBA future before a Final Four game in the NCAA Tournament.

Also, Doncic may be trying to steer which team actually picks him.

ESPN analyst Jay Bilas is the only predictor, so far, who has Doncic sliding to Memphis at No. 4.

More question marks now surround Missouri's Michael Porter, Jr., who had a back injury which caused him to miss almost his entire freshman season.

Word has come out now that he won't take physicals at the NBA Combine this week in Chicago, instead opting to have his medicals done by his own doctors and send them out to teams of his choice.

Is it enough to scare off the Grizz from taking him?

Porter was a top-three talent coming out of high school, as a 6-foot-10-inch wing who can do it all.

He was the No. 1 player coming out of high school, according to Rivals. ESPN had him at No. 2 behind Marvin Bagley.

