Patio champion talks about moving up to professional ranks

The World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest brings hundreds of teams to Memphis to battle it out over smoking grills.

Many of the teams are filled with professional grill masters, but in the Patio division, amateurs take their best shot at making award-winning barbecue.

The 2002 winners of the Patio division, Red Dawg Porkers, have since moved up to the professional ranks.

The team's chef, Michael Bridges, spoke with Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers about what it takes to be a successful grill master and the biggest difference between Patio and other divisions.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.