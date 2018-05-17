Convicted child killer Tobias Johnson dies in prison

Johnson being led into a courtroom in 2007 (Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)

The Memphis man serving time for the murder of a 7-year-old girl has been found dead in prison.

The Tennessee Department of Corrections said Tobias Johnson died Wednesday at Northeast Correctional Complex near Johnson City in East Tennessee.

Prison officials say the death appears to be a suicide, but an autopsy will be performed as standard practice.

Johnson was serving a life sentence for the 2003 abduction and murder of Tyra Knox, whose body was found in an abandoned house in Frayser.

