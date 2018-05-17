Miss Piggy Idol wraps up day 2 of World Championship BBQ Cooking Contest

The rain is gone, and it was perfectly cool weather all evening.

The second night of the Memphis in May World Championship BBQ Cooking Contest is all about the Miss Piggy Idol competition.

Teams have no shame in what they wear or what they do while singing pig-themed rock and rap parodies of hit songs.

Lyrics like "It's Memphis in May" set to *NSYNC's "It's gonna be me," or "I hear the secrets that you keep when you're talking to your meat" set to The Romantics "Talking in Your Sleep."

Swinos, the defending champs, did it again. It's their third win in four years.

The Swinos take home $2,000 for first place. Second place Chitown Cookers won $1,000. And Swine & Dine won a sweet $500 for third place.

