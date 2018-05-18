4 sought after AR homicide

A woman was shot and killed in Helena-West Helena on Thursday afternoon, and police said four people are involved.

Dominic Otey, 22, was shot and killed on Elm Street after a fight broke out in the area.

Witnesses said one of the suspects in a dark SUV pulled out a weapon and opened fire.

Police have identified the suspects as 20-year-old Devonta Higgins, 21-year-old Tommy Higgins, 19-year-old Diamond Higgins, and a fourth underage person.

No one is in custody at this time.

