4 sought after AR homicide - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

4 sought after AR homicide

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(L-R) Diamond, Davonta, and Tommy Higgins (Source: Helena-West Helena PD) (L-R) Diamond, Davonta, and Tommy Higgins (Source: Helena-West Helena PD)
HELENA-WEST HELENA, AR (WMC) -

A woman was shot and killed in Helena-West Helena on Thursday afternoon, and police said four people are involved.

Dominic Otey, 22, was shot and killed on Elm Street after a fight broke out in the area.

Witnesses said one of the suspects in a dark SUV pulled out a weapon and opened fire.

Police have identified the suspects as 20-year-old Devonta Higgins, 21-year-old Tommy Higgins, 19-year-old Diamond Higgins, and a fourth underage person.

No one is in custody at this time.

