Nonstop Memphis-San Antonio flights coming soon - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Nonstop Memphis-San Antonio flights coming soon

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
San Antonio (Source: Wikimedia Commons) San Antonio (Source: Wikimedia Commons)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Another new nonstop flight is coming to Memphis International Airport.

Frontier Airlines will begin flights between Memphis and San Antonio beginning August 13.

The flights will run on Monday and Friday.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly