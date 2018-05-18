5 Great Things: Mid-South students are thriving

As the mouth-watering sights and aromas from the Memphis in May World Championship Barbeque Cooking Contest waft up from Tom Lee Park along the Mississippi River, it makes it difficult to think of much else.

But there were still a number of other Great Things that Happened in the Mid-South this week, and here are 5 of them:

Tyler Hunter, a Whitehaven High School senior, was named the most spirited athlete in the country.

He won the $3,000 prize as a result of the 2018 Varsity Brands Schools Spirit Awards.

Hunter was one of 25 winners awarded money for their school during the awards ceremony in Orlando.

Lewisburg High School in DeSoto County has been recognized nationally for its college readiness.

U.S. News and World Report released its Best High Schools rankings and Lewisburg was given a silver badge among top schools in the country for college readiness.

DeSoto Central, Olive Branch, Center Hill, and Hernando all received bronze badges.

After being told he would never walk or talk again, Ole Miss student Seth Dickinson walked across the stage to receive his degree.

Three years ago, Dickinson had an unexpected hemorrhagic stroke that left him comatose on his bedroom floor.

With determination, strength, and undying support, Dickinson recovered and walked across the stage to receive his degree.

Two Whitehaven High School graduates, Jayla Woods and Meaghan Jones have been accepted into a combined 373 colleges and awarded over $19 million in scholarships.

Both young ladies will be attending Tennessee State University this fall where they both plan to become members of the Honors College.

And, both Woods and Jones graduated with 4.2 grade point averages.

One hundred percent of the 2018 graduating senior class at Freedom Preparatory Academy Charter Schools were accepted to four-year universities.

In the 38109 neighborhood, where the school is located, only 10 percent of residents earn college degrees.

The 2018 graduating class is only Freedom Preparatory Academy's second graduating class.

