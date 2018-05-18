Collierville Burch Library offers summer technology classes

Is technology a challenge for you or someone you know? For the very first time, the Collierville Burch Library will offer free adult classes.

Beginning next month, classes will include iPad for beginners, computer basics and MS Office.

Attendees will also receive one-on-one technical help. If you have a question about downloading an app, creating a social media account or loading your E-reader, give them 30 minutes of your time and assigned staff members will assist in getting your technical issues resolved.

For a complete list of dates and time and how to schedule your appointment, click here.

Staff is also available to answer questions at the Information desk, 901-457-2601.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.