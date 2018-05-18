Australian team hopes to be first international team to win WCBCC

One barbecue team traveled 9,000 miles to compete in this year's World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest.

Rohan Dimmock and Paul King of the Smoking Jokers came to Memphis from Sydney, Australia.

"About 28 hours in total from leaving, checking in to Sydney airport to arriving here," Dimmock said.

It doesn't take long to see how they got their name.

"[We're a] bunch of jokers and we love to smoke meat," Dimmock said.

This two-man team traveled the farthest of all 225 teams to compete in the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest.

"It is serious competition. We've come here to make ourselves known, do our best, and hopefully fingers crossed, take home a trophy," King said.

In Australia, their track record is nothing to laugh at.

"We've collected approximately six grand champions in Australia. We've collected four in a row," King said.

To get a feel for competing in the states, the Smoking Jokers picked a top local grill master.

Melissa Cookston, the winningest woman in BBQ, a multiple grand champion at Memphis in May, is hosting this pseudo foreign exchange BBQ Team.

"Why not bring somebody that otherwise wouldn't be able to come to Memphis in May? I mean that is the holy grail of BBQ," Cookston said.

The Smoking Jokers hope to become the first international team to take first place in the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest. They're competing in the ribs division.

