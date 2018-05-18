Memphian, NFL player visits Le Bonheur patients

Patients at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital got a special treat Friday.

Memphian and Tennessee Titans player Daren Bates came home to host game show trivia.

Le Bonheur produces an in-house television show that airs in patient's rooms.

Bates was the guest host Friday, taking questions and answering phone calls from the families.

“I just hope I can make them smile and give them time to get away from mentally what they have going on in here and be happy for as long as possible,” Bates said.

In full costume, Bates visited the rooms of each patient who participated in the game.

The event is part of the Make The Right Call N-F-L football camp is happening at the Liberty Bowl this weekend.

