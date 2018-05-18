Man's vehicle nearly jumps fence after crashing in Downtown Memphis

A man's vehicle nearly jumped a fence after crashing near Memphis in May World Championship BBQ Cooking Contest.

The crash happened Friday around 1:05 a.m. near the intersection of Beale Street and Wagner Place.

Memphis Police Department said Courtney Tate, who was driving a Cadillac Escalade, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

