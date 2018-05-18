Minimum wage raised to $15/hour for SCS full-time employees

Starting Friday, all Shelby County Schools employees will make at least $15 an hour.

One of Superintendent Dorsey Hopson's goals was to give full-time workers a living wage.

About 1,200 SCS employees will receive a raise. Those eligible for the pay raise earn between $10.60 and $14.98 per hour.

Hopson said it’s a way to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

One of Dr. King’s primary fights was making sure everyone had a living wage.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.