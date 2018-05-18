Gun found in Southaven Middle School student's backpack

A Southaven Middle School student is in police custody after administrators found a gun in the student’s backpack.

School officials said another student told administrators about the gun.

The gun was confiscated, and no one was injured.

SMS officials sent a statement to parents Friday afternoon making them aware of the situation.

Earlier today a student informed an administrator of a possible disciplinary matter at Southaven Middle School. The administrator promptly investigated the situation and found a gun in a student’s backpack. The gun was secured in the office, and the student was taken into custody of the Southaven Police Department. A statement was sent to Southaven Middle School parents at 1:15 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.