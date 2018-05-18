MPD needs public’s help in 2016 cold case

Memphis Police Department said it has only received one tip in a 2016 homicide that has now turned cold.

In July 2016, 25-year-old Justin Langston was found shot in a crashed SUV on Walker near Lenow Street.

After almost two years, police said they need the community to step forward and help them solve this case.

Langston's mother said he had wanted to become a child counselor.

Call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH if you can help solve this case.

