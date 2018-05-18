VIPit gives unique look behind the scenes of WCBCC

The best way to experience the World Championship Cooking Contest is inside the VIPit.

The VIPit is an exclusive behind-the-scenes experience where participants get to learn and experience the best of what the competition has to offer.

This year, 100 people from three countries and 23 states joined the VIPit.

Participants pay a premium to be part of the experience. They get their own tent with a bar and food samples. They also get exclusive access to multiple championship winning teams and their delicious food.

VIPit also includes a tasting seminar taught by a qualified barbecue judge.

If you’re interested in being part of the VIPit, reserve your spot early. VIPit is capped at 100 participants and often sells out months in advance.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.