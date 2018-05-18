Unique set-up wins Best Booth at WCBCC18

Swine and Dine came in 2nd place for Best Booth (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Not only do teams go all out on their food at the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest, they also go all out on their set-ups. The booths even get judged!

One of the best activities to do at Tom Lee Park this weekend besides eating is walking around and checking out the unique and creative set-ups.

The set up for Porkasaurus is always a crowd favorite. This is the first year that their prized pig Dino has a lady at his side. Despite her mean look, these pigs don't bite.

“It's about atmosphere, having a good time and then seeing what their reactions are and saying wow that's a pretty unique thing,” said Porkasaurus team member Benjie Williams.

This interactive set up doesn't participate in the Best Booth category, but Swine and Dine does. Their egg-themed set-up honors the Czech Republic's Easter celebration.

“Bring something from the Czech Republic here,” said Swine and Dine team member Austin Brown.

With countless hand-painted eggs hanging from a tree and a six-and-a-half-foot papier-mâché egg, the Swine and Dine crew were gunning for the top spot.

“We were painting eggs for a couple months,” said Swine and Dine team member Lauren Cavanaugh.

But for the second year in a row, they just missed it and finished second.

For the fourth year in a row, the first place Best Booth trophy belongs to the All-Star Tenpin Porkers and their castle.

“There's a clock in Prague that this is the example of,” said All-Star Tenpin Porkers team member Lenny Giaramita.

During judging, the winning team wowed the judges by operating the clock and bringing Prague all the way to shores of the Mississippi.

“We never do well on the cooking section but we do great on the booth so walking away a winner is always good,” Giaramita said.

This team said next year they're the team to keep an eye out for! They're going to step it up and take first place.

