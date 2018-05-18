Mexican barbecue cooking team brings excitement to Memphis In May

It’s called the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest for a reason.

One of the most exciting teams in this year’s competition isn’t from Memphis; they’re not even from Tennessee or the states.

Sociedad Mexicana de Parrilleros came to Memphis all the way from Baja, Mexico.

The team shared their barbecue tacos and a barbecue apple cheesecake with Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers.

The team’s pastry chef explained how she created her incredible dessert and what the team thinks of Memphis.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.