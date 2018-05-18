Mother has message for son after he's arrested for stealing car

A police chase in Memphis ended with two suspected car thieves in police custody, and one angry mother with a message for her son behind bars.

The victim's 1-year-old child just had surgery. Her car is the primary source of transportation for emergencies or doctor visits to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital for check-ups.

But she wasn't alone when she showed up to claim her car. The suspect's mother was also there and she didn't hold her tongue.

"If he can joyride, he can joy ride and go find a [expletive] job," Evelyn Thompson said.

Thompson was not happy. She said her 18-year-old son was inside a stolen blue Ford Fiesta car that crashed into a curb near Dunn and Rebecca Street while fleeing from police.

One other person was involved in the wreck.

"Don't you know a car is dangerous. Anything could have happened to him whoever was driving or whoever they hit, anything could have happened," Thompson said.

Police said the brief pursuit started at Frisco and Pendleton. Luckily no one was injured, but the stolen car the suspect was in did take quite a beating. It had hubcaps missing, scratches, and dents.

"They did a little damage to the car, they didn't do much, but I'm just glad they got the car back," Chelsea Harrell, whose car was stolen, said.

Even the Le Bonheur sticker she had in her car's back window was removed. Her baby's car seat and toys were placed in the trunk.

Harrell said she reported her car stolen from her home last Thursday.

"My car been spotted a couple times in East Memphis, and they said they called the police," she said.

She desperately needs the car in order to care for her daughter.

"My baby got a heart transplant," Harrell said.

The two men who were found inside the car are now in custody, although Thompson said her son has been in trouble with the law before.

"Quit being so hard-headed out here," Thompson said.

The victim said she typically has to take her child to Le Bonheur every week. Luckily she didn't have to go last week while her car was missing.

As for how her car was stolen, she said she left her spare key in the car.

