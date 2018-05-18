Czech Republic chefs compete in World Championship BBQ Cooking Contest for first time

It's another rocking night at this year's World Championship BBQ Cooking Contest, and the honored country for this year's Memphis in May has put it all on the line.

Inside the Prague Pitmasters tent, chefs from the Czech Republic compete in the Memphis In May World Championship BBQ Cooking Contest for the first time.

Jan Kratochvil, and fellow chefs Andrew & Michael, won't divulge the real secret to their ribs, but Scott Pace, whose company Drexel Chemical sponsors the tent, has been in the kitchen with them.

"Taste. They use a little bit more garlic than we do, very good taste, but more garlicky," Pace said.

Last Friday, the Czech Republic ambassador Hynek Kmonicek admitted winning won't be easy in his team's inaugural attempt.

"It's a tough competition, probably the toughest in its sort you can find. As we are obsessed with beer, you are obsessed with BBQ," he said.

"My biggest boss say me if you don't medal, don't go back to the Czech Republic," Kratochvil said.

