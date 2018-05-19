Missing 12-year-old from Orange Mound found - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Missing 12-year-old from Orange Mound found

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Taylor Davis (Source: MPD)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Taylor Davis has been found after a City Watch Alert was issued for the 12-year-old Saturday.

Davis was last seen by his mother Saturday morning on Haynes Street near the intersection of Deadrick Avenue..

It is unclear where he was found. 

