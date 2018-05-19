Breakdown: How Memphis weather makes allergies worse

Sneezing, sniffling, runny nose, and watery eyes--allergy season in the Mid-South this year has been one for the ages. In fact, according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA), Memphis ranked as the number four capitol, out of 100 cities, for 2018 Spring Allergies.

This year, according to the AAFA, we have seen worse than average pollen counts, and with spring still ongoing, even if it has felt like summer most of May.

In this Breakdown video, we explain what drives our higher pollen counts and what we can expect as we push through the remainder of spring.

