More than 3,000 MLGW customers without power Saturday

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

More than 3,000 MLGW customers were without power Saturday evening.

Storms passed through the Mid-South on Saturday, but it is unclear if the outages are related to weather.

As of 9 p.m., the number of outages was down to less than 200.

Click here for the MLGW Outage Map.

