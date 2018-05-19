Winners of World Championship BBQ Cooking Contest revealed - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Winners of World Championship BBQ Cooking Contest revealed

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

After four days of the best BBQ in the world, it was time for announce what everyone was waiting for--the winners.

The trophy presentation was hosted by WMC Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers!

The Grand Champion was The Shed from Ocean Springs, Mississippi.

"I'm surrounded by people that I love. We won as a team. We got 30 people plus. I mean this is a dream come true. I can't wait to tell my wife and kids," Brad Orrison, with The Shed, said.

Ribs division:

  1. 10 Bones BBQ
  2. Burnt Finger BBQ
  3. Jonesy "Q" BBQ Co.

Shoulder division:

  1. Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q
  2. Cool Smoke
  3. Shine and Swine

"No words without a doubt. This field it gets tougher and tougher every year. Coming from Decatur Alabama, Big Bob Gibson BBQ we're proud," Chris Lilly, from Big Bob Gibson BBQ, said.

Whole Hog division:

  1. The Shed
  2. Boars Night Out
  3. 3 Taxi Guys

Patio Porker division:

  1. Rubbed the Wrong Way
  2. Smokin' Gavel
  3. Old Porky Van Winkle

