Winners of World Championship BBQ Cooking Contest revealed

After four days of the best BBQ in the world, it was time for announce what everyone was waiting for--the winners.

The trophy presentation was hosted by WMC Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers!



The Grand Champion was The Shed from Ocean Springs, Mississippi.

"I'm surrounded by people that I love. We won as a team. We got 30 people plus. I mean this is a dream come true. I can't wait to tell my wife and kids," Brad Orrison, with The Shed, said.

Ribs division:

10 Bones BBQ Burnt Finger BBQ Jonesy "Q" BBQ Co.

Shoulder division:

Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q Cool Smoke Shine and Swine

"No words without a doubt. This field it gets tougher and tougher every year. Coming from Decatur Alabama, Big Bob Gibson BBQ we're proud," Chris Lilly, from Big Bob Gibson BBQ, said.

Whole Hog division:

The Shed Boars Night Out 3 Taxi Guys

Patio Porker division:

Rubbed the Wrong Way Smokin' Gavel Old Porky Van Winkle

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.