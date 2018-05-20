Man shot, killed at convenience store

Memphis Police Department said a man was killed just after midnight at the Top Notch Market, which is directly across from a daycare and just feet away from a Raleigh church.

Officers responded to a shooting on Stage Road off of East Street where they found a 19-year-old with a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The store clerk said surveillance video is unavailable, and despite having several cameras around the building, not many are working.

The clerk, who did not want to give his name, said they try to avoid trouble at the store.

"You deal with the good people and bad people same time. You have to be smiling at everybody. You don’t know what’s going to be happening anytime," he said.

Investigators said the gunman and victim knew each other, and the suspect left the scene in a red sedan.

This is an ongoing investigation.

