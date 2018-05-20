Woman shot at Memphis strip club - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Woman shot at Memphis strip club

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Department is investigating after a woman was shot outside a strip club Sunday morning. 

The shooting happened at V Live Memphis around 3:45 a.m.

Police said a fight broke out in the parking lot prior to the shooting. 

The female victim is in non-critical condition.

No suspect information is available. 

