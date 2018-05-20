Two people shot, killed in Memphis

Two people were shot and killed in Memphis on Sunday, according to Memphis Police Department.

The shootings happened on South Lloyd Street near the intersection of Jackson Avenue and National Street.

The two victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

A neighbor said she believes the shooting happened after a disagreement with another neighbor. She claims one man had been shooting a gun in his backyard on Friday, shooting at targets.

The victims allegedly asked the neighbor to stop shooting, and they got into a disagreement.

She said, anonymously, that the neighbor who was shooting is allegedly the one who shot and killed the two men Sunday night.

"They're very nice neighbors,. They've always took care of us. We took care of them. And he was going to help me rebuild my house because that's what he does for a living. And he's always been around, been a very nice neighbor, a very nice friend. And he's been around since 1997, he's been our neighbor," the neighbor said.

Another neighbor said that the two victims went onto the other man's lawn, who they had a disagreement with previously, and that's when the shooting occurred.

MPD said the suspect or suspects were possibly in a white truck.

Anyone with information in this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.