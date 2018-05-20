As the BBQ competition wraps up, organizers prepare for 901 Fest

After a successful BBQ contest, organizers of Memphis in May are on to setting up for the next event--901 Fest. The Memphis-themed party is set for Memorial Day weekend.

BBQ competitors were busy cleaning up their tents on Sunday.

"We got down here at 11 o'clock. We've been down here busting our butts to get everything done. Loading trucks so we can get out of here. Hooking book back to New York City," Brandon Norman, from Down to Smoke BBQ, said.

Norman and his team have been coming down to Memphis for the BBQ competition since 2012.

"Actually, you know what? This is the smoothest it's been for us," he said.

While Norman and his team didn't finish how they would have liked, they'll still proudly tell you about their 2017 winning BBQ sauce.

"Sweet with a little heat!" Norman exclaimed.

Early in the afternoon, Tom Lee Park looked completely different as every team had to be out as soon as possible.

"Many teams have already cleared all of their belongings out of here, and they're well on their way back home. Some of the teams come from out of state. These guys are already hitting the road after a long week," Robert Griffin, with Memphis in May, said.

For Memphis in May organizers, there is no relaxing after finishing up with the World Championship BBQ Cooking Competition.

"We'll switch to 901 Fest on Saturday, with the Great American River Run Saturday morning," Griffin said.

901 Fest is a Memphis-focused event and geared for locals and their families.

With local music artists like Southern Avenue and 8Ball and MJG, as well as local vendors, it's an event for people to enjoy the best of the Bluff City.

"It's easy to talk about things that aren't great about Memphis. This is a celebration of everything that is great about Memphis," Griffin said.

