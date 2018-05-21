VIDEO: Salon owner clings to car as customer leaves without paying

A nail salon owner clung to the back of a car driven by an employee she said did not pay for her services.

The startling video was captured on Facebook. The incident happened outside Unique Nails in Jackson, Tennessee, on Saturday afternoon, according to WBBJ.

Employees surrounded the woman's car after she allegedly walked out without paying. As the driver takes off, the owner was hanging to the trunk as the car speeds away.

Family members told WBBJ that the owner was drug off the car a few blocks away and beaten.

The woman is now in the hospital, but her condition is unknown.

Police said one person has been arrested.

