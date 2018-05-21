Best U.S. summer travel destinations

With summer approaching, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on 2018's Best Summer Travel Destinations.



To help travelers plan the perfect summer getaway, WalletHub compared 100 metro areas in 40 different areas which are key indicators of budget- and fun-friendliness. The data set ranges from cost of the cheapest flight to number of attractions to average price of a two-person meal.



Top 10 Summer Travel Destinations

Washington, DC Orlando, FL Austin, TX Chicago, IL Atlanta, GA Cincinnati, OH Dallas, TX Oklahoma City, OK Las Vegas, NV Houston, TX



Best vs. Worst

The average flight to a popular summer destination costs $319, lasts 3 hours and 57 minutes and has 0.4 connections.

The Las Vegas metro area is the most attractive destination on the West Coast and the Washington D.C. metro area on the East Coast.

Florida and Texas are home to the top summer destinations in the U.S., each with at least two metro areas in the top 15. Oppositely, Pennsylvania has one of the largest number of most unpopular summer destinations.

The Oklahoma metro area has the lowest nightly rate for a three-star hotel room, $43, which is five times less expensive than in New Orleans, the metro area with the highest at $214.



To read the full report and see where Mid-South cities ranked, click here.

