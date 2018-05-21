Assistant teacher arrested for slapping 9-year-old student

An ex-Alcorn County assistant teacher is behind bars, accused of slapping a student, according to WTVA.

Remonda Ellis was arrested for simple assault on a minor, which is a misdemeanor offense.

Ellis is accused of hitting a nine-year-old boy twice with an open hand at Alcorn Central Elementary School.

Ellis is no longer employed by the district.

