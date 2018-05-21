Penny Hardaway hosting basketball camps this summer

This summer, Mid-South boys could train alongside two-time All-American and current Memphis Tigers Head Coach Penny Hardaway.

Hardaway is hosting four different camps this summer.

The four camps include a team camp, two camps for elementary to high school aged players, and an elite camp for college-bound players

All of the camps will be held on the University of Memphis campus.

