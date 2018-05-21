Man indicted for flashing, stalking women in Memphis

A 30-year-old Memphis man has been indicted on charges that he stalked and exposed himself to women in the Central Gardens and Cooper-Young neighborhoods.

A grand jury indicted Bryant K. Smith on one count of stalking and five counts of indecent exposure, all misdemeanors. His bond was set at $5,000.

Investigators said that on mornings between Dec. 1, 2017, and Jan. 19, 2018, Smith drove a small white Kia Optima slowly behind at least five different women who were walking or jogging in their neighborhoods.

They said he would ask them for directions and then exposed his penis to them or masturbated in front of them as he sat in the driver’s seat. In some cases, they said, Smith also made lewd comments to the women.

Jason Whitworth, head of the Cooper-Young Neighborhood Watch, said neighborhood vigilance helped investigators identify a suspect.

Whitworth said this wasn't the first time that car had been spotted on camera.

“The evidence of course as a compilation of witness accounts and the cameras,” Whitworth said. “But we got the same car in the vicinity every time there was a complaint.”

The indictment said Smith lured the women to his car by asking for directions and then would expose himself.

For weeks, neighbors shared their stories on the social media app NextDoor. Whitworth said neighborhood cameras helped investigators connect the dots.

“This is just one more incident where our cameras have help to solve a crime,” Whitworth said. “And we are just trying to get the message out that we are protecting our own and Cooper-Young.”

Smith will be in court on July 27.

