Pete and Sam’s reopens after December fire

An East Memphis staple is reopening its doors to the Mid-South after a fire forced the restaurant to close for six months.

Pete and Sam's will once again be serving up its signature Italian food for dinner.

Back in December, an electrical fire shut down the long-time Memphis establishment.

The staff will now serve up the public with roughly $1 million worth of improvements.

“With the fire, we didn't have plans on the new bar,” said owner Sammy Bomarito. “We had to kind of design that on the fly. Our contractors have been really good, worked with us. We've got a bar that seats 16 and we have seating and lounge tables for another.”

The renovated Italian restaurant can seat at least 280 people, and Bomarito hopes to have a full house.

This year, Pete and Sam's celebrate 70 years of operation.

