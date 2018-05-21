Pictures show person of interest in Downtown sexual assault investigation

Officers released surveillance photos of a man they say may be responsible for sexually assaulting a woman in Downtown Memphis.

The assault took place two weeks ago, and now Memphis Police Department has uncovered evidence that points to a person of interest in the case.

The crime happened May 6 around 5 a.m. The victim told police a man she'd never met sexually assaulted her in an alley near Vance Avenue and South Front Street.

People who work in the area were shocked to hear the news. They said the crime was hard to hear about.

"We've worked down here for over 18 years and feel completely safe. Never had an issue or anything like that," Kevin Brewer said.

"That's really terrible to hear. I hope that she's OK," Amanda Finck said.

This crime is the first sexual assault or rape in at least three months to happen within a quarter mile radius of the Vance and South Front intersection.

However, the area has seen two reports of aggravated assaults, three robberies, and 19 auto thefts.

For this case, MPD hopes the surveillance images can help lead to more information in the case. If you know anything that could help investigators, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

