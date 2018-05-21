Police shoot, kill driver going wrong way on I-40 after crash into tanker

The man killed by police on Interstate 40 had an extensive criminal record in Shelby County.

The man killed by police on Interstate 40 had an extensive criminal record in Shelby County.

Suspect killed by police in West Memphis has criminal history

Suspect killed by police in West Memphis has criminal history

Arkansas State Police are investigating after police shot and killed a driver going the wrong way down Interstate 40.

West Memphis police officers said near 5 p.m. Monday, began chasing a suspect wanted for robbing the West Memphis Walmart on the interstate.

Investigators said the suspect turned around on the interstate and started driving the wrong way, heading to Memphis and trying to hit officers' cars.

The driver eventually collided with a propane tanker. That's when officers opened fire.

The suspect, who later identified as 46-year-old Ronald Clinton of Memphis, was killed in the shooting.

None of the officers were injured, and only one officer shot the suspect.

The crash happened near mile marker 280. All eastbound lanes on I-40 in that area were closed for a couple of hours before being reopened at 9 p .m.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.