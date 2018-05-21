Police release video of Top Notch Market homicide suspect

Memphis Police Department has released video of a man they say shot and killed a teen inside a Raleigh convenience store.

The man was seen on surveillance video at the Top Notch Market on Stage Road just after midnight Sunday morning.

He was last seen wearing a white tank top and light red or pink colored pants. He is between 25-30 years old and has a short beard, mustache, his hair is short on the sides and long on top.

Police believe the suspect knew the victim and said he got away in a burgundy four-door car.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH).

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.