Mickelson, Stenson join field for FedEx St. Jude Classic

In just two weeks, pro golfers will be in Memphis for the 61st annual FedEx St. Jude Classic, and the big names are starting to roll in.

Phil Mickelson is the latest name to commit to play in the tourney.

He's one of the top 20 golfers in the world and is a fan favorite in Memphis.

This will be Lefty's 6th straight appearance in the Bluff City. Each time he's been around to challenge on the weekend.

Mickelson is a 3-time Masters Champ, and has won PGA and British Open titles.

Also committing is 2016 British Open Champion Henrik Stenson.

Stenson is ranked 14th in the world.

This will be his first time to play the tournament since 2012.

Stenson was set to play last year, but earned a spot in the US Open by winning the Qualifier that week at Ridgeway and Germantown Country Clubs.

The FESJC in June 4-10 at the TPC at Southwind.

