Man charged with exposing self, trying to kidnap boy in mall bathroom

A Memphis man has been arrested after police said he tried to kidnap an 11-year-old boy and exposed himself.

Robert Collier, 25, is charged with especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual battery, and indecent exposure.

Police said the 11-year-old boy was trying to leave a restroom inside Macy's at Wolfchase Galleria on Saturday, May 19, when Collier grabbed the boy by the arm.

Collier also grabbed the boy's neck with his other hand, stopping the boy from leaving.

The boy pulled away from Collier, who then pulled down his pants and exposed himself to the boy.

Collier grabbed the boy's hand and tried to force the boy to touch his genitals.

The boy then yelled "Stop!" and pulled away from Collier again. He tried to escape, but Collier blocked the doorway.

The boy's mother heard him screaming and ran inside.

As Collier walked out, the boy's mother told a store clerk to call the police. Security officers detained Collier before Memphis police arrived and arrested him.

A court date for Collier has not been set yet.

According to a court record, police said Collier was the suspect in three prior offenses where he was accused of inappropriate conduct in a public restroom.

Collier was previously arrested for trying to steal a school computer in 2012 and assaulting a nurse in 2014.

Macy's released the following statement on the incident:

The safety of our customers and associates is always our top priority. We are cooperating with the Memphis Police Department. As a company, we are unable to comment or provide any additional information on ongoing investigations.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.