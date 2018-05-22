Shooting victims show up at fire station for help - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Shooting victims show up at fire station for help

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Two people were taken to the hospital after being shot.

The victims showed up at the fire station on Chelsea Avenue in North Memphis just after midnight.

It's unclear where the shooting actually happened.

The condition of the two victims is unknown. No one is in custody at this time.

