Trump endorses Arkansas governor's re-elect bid

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - President Donald Trump has endorsed Arkansas' governor, who faces a challenge from the right in the Republican primary in his bid for a second term.

Trump on Monday endorsed Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Twitter, writing that the first-term governor has done an "incredible job" on tax cuts, border security and crime prevention. Hutchinson was first elected in 2014 and faces Jan Morgan, a gun range owner and cable commentator, in Tuesday's primary.

Hutchinson has dwarfed Morgan in fundraising and is favored in Tuesday's primary. Morgan has accused Hutchinson of not being conservative enough on a host of issues, including tax cuts and health care.

Hutchinson was among a group of Republican governors who dined with the president in Washington Monday night to discuss immigration.

Meanwhile. an Arkansas legislator touted by national Democrats as the party's best chance to reclaim a Little Rock-area congressional district and rivals who portray themselves as more progressive on health care are making their final pitches ahead of the state's primary.

State Rep. Clarke Tucker faces school teachers Paul Spencer and Gwen Combs, along with Jonathan Dunkley, the director of operations for the University of Arkansas' Clinton School of Public Service, in Tuesday's Democratic primary for the 2nd District. Republican U.S. Rep. French Hill holds the seat and doesn't face a primary opponent.

The ballot also features a non-partisan state Supreme Court race that's been overshadowed by outside groups' spending. Justice Courtney Goodson is running against Appeals Court Judge Kenneth Hixson and Department of Human Services Chief Counsel David Sterling.

