Bass Pro Shops employee embezzled $30K, police say

A Bass Pro Shops employee is behind bars accused of embezzling $30,000 from the company.

Inventory discrepancies tipped of Bass Pro Shops managers to the fact that something illegal was happening at the Memphis store located near the intersection of Macon and Sycamore View roads.

Further investigation found that items listed as returns were missing. All of those supposedly returned items were processed by Alan Weems, 65.

Surveillance video showed Weems processing returns without any customers present, according to Memphis Police Department. He would then take the cash from the return to a back office where it would never be seen again.

Bass Pro Shops said between September 2017 and April 2018 Weems stole $30,955.55.

He was booked into 201 Poplar on theft of property charges.

