Breakdown: How a tropical system could impact the Mid-South

A system in the Gulf of Mexico will move north toward the coast this weekend. Invest 90-L has a 40 percent chance of developing into a tropical storm or tropical depression over the next five days.

Although the water temperature is warm enough to support development, strong winds could keep the system from strengthening.

Even if this does not become a named storm, it will likely still result in high rainfall totals along the gulf coast.

Depending on the track of this system, we could receive anywhere from 1 to 5 inches of rain Friday through Monday. At the very least, we will tap into some of that gulf moisture and have a few showers and storms. Showers will start on Friday evening and rain chances will remain high through the start of next week. Flash flooding from heavy rain would be the primary concern.

If this does become a named storm, you can get the latest track on the WMC Weather app by selecting tropical tracks under the layers tab on the radar.

