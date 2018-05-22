Memphis grad named CEO of Lowe's

Marvin Ellison, chief executive of J.C. Penney, will join Lowe’s in July. (Source: ANDREW HARRER / POOL/EUROPEAN PRESSPHOTO AGENCY)

A Mid-South native is now at the helm of Lowe's.

Marvin Ellison was named the new president and CEO of Lowe's Companies, Inc. He will begin his new job on July 2.

Ellison, a University of Memphis graduate, has served as CEO of J.C. Penney since 2015.

Before that, he was an executive with Home Depot. Now, he'll be leading the charge against their biggest competition.

Ellison is also a director of FedEx Corporation, the Retail Industry Leaders Association, and the National Retail Federation.

He was one of five African American CEOs on the 2016 Fortune 500 list.

