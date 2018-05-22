Memphis celebrates 199th birthday

Memphis is one year away from celebrating its bicentennial.

On May 22, 1819, the Bluff City was founded... although it would not be formally incorporated as a city until December 19, 1826.

Memphis has a history dating back well before it was founded. The area was a natural location for human settlement for different native cultures for thousands of years.

As early as the 16th century, French and Spanish explorers encountered the Chickasaw tribe in the area--although, they had no doubt been there for a long time before being discovered by European explorers.

In 1795 the Spanish Governor of Louisiana made a deal with the Chickasaw tribe that allowed the Spanish to build a fort on the bluff.

Andrew Jackson, John Overton, and James Winchester helped name Memphis in the early 1800s.

Memphis enjoyed early success as a trade and transportation center because of its location on the Mississippi River and its tendency not to flood.

If you're interested in learning more about the history of Memphis, consider visiting the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library

